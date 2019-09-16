The WNBA will announce Monday morning that Lynx forward Napheesa Collier is the league’s 2019 rookie of the year.

Collier, taken sixth overall in the draft out of Connecticut, got 29 votes from the panel of 43 sportswriters and sportscasters. Dallas guard Arike Ogunbowale received the other 14 votes.

Collier becomes the third No. 6 pick to win the award and the fourth Lynx rookie to win it. The others are Betty Lennox in 2000, Seimone Augustus in 2006 and Maya Moore in 2011.

Starting all 34 games, Collier averaged 13.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.9 steals and 0.9 blocks per game.

It was her ability to do so much that likely won her the award. Twelve of the past 15 rookie of the year winners were the leading rookie scorer that season.

This year Ogunbowale (19.1) led all rookies and was third in the league in scoring. But Collier was more efficient, shooting 49% compared to Ogunbowale’s 38.8%. Collier also shot 36.1% on three-pointers compared to Ogunbowale’s 35.2.

Collier led the league in minutes played (33.3 per game) and was fourth in steals.

Collier became only the fourth player in WNBA history to finish a season with at least 400 points, 200 rebounds, 75 assists, 50 steals, 25 blocks and 25 made three-pointers, joining Moore, Tamika Catchings and Sheryl Swoopes. Collier was the league’s rookie of the month in July and the Western Conference player of the week in for Aug. 19-25, becoming only the second Lynx rookie to win such an honor (Augustus did it in 2006).

Collier was the only rookie at the WNBA All-Star Game.

Collier began her season with a 27-point debut —the second-best ever by a rookie — and finished it with a flourish: She scored in double figures in the final 15 games, averaging 15.7 points and 7.3 rebounds in that stretch, shooting 53.8% overall and 42.9% on threes.

Collier also was chosen rookie of the year by the Associated Press last week. The Lynx will hold a news conference Monday morning.