Lynx forward Napheesa Collier was named the WNBA's rookie of the year by the Associated Press. Collier received eight of the 14 votes by the AP panel, with Dallas guard Arike Ogunbowale getting the other six votes.

The WNBA awards, with ballots from more than 40 voters, are still yet to be announced.

Collier finished the regular season averaging 13.1 points, shooting 49.0 percent, with 6.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.9 steals per game.

Collier and Ogunbowale highlighted the all-rookie team, which also included Indianapolis center Teaira McCowan, Las Vegas guard Jackie Young and Phoenix forward Brianna Turner.

Washington's Elena Delle Donne won player of the year, getting 12 of 14 votes. Seattle forward Natasha Howard was voted defensive player of the year, Las Vegas' Dearice Hamby was the sixth woman of the year and Washington's Mike Thibault was named coach of the year.

Lynx center Sylvia Fowles received two votes for defensive player of the year, finishing second behind Howard, who received nine votes. Odyssey Sims finished tied for fourth in the voting for most improved player. Phoenix's Leilani Mitchell won that award.

AP's all-WNBA first team consisted of Delle Donne, center Brittney Griner of Phoenix, Chicago guard Courtney Vandersloot, L.A. guard Chelsea Gray and Connecticut forward Jonquel Jones. The second team included Howard, L.A.'s Nneka Ogwumike, Las Vegas center Liz Cambage and forwards Diamond DeShields (Chicago) and Dewanna Bonner (Phoenix).