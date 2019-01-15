Maya Moore was given the franchise tag by the Lynx for the upcoming WNBA season and won’t hit the free-agent market, Star Tribune sources confirmed Monday night.
Moore’s teammates, Rebekkah Brunson and Seimone Augustus, are unrestricted free agents but are expected to return.
Teams can start to negotiate with their own restricted and unrestricted free agents Tuesday, but deals may not be finalized until Feb. 1.
Other tagged players include Tina Charles of New York, Courtney Vandersloot (Chicago), Jasmine Thomas (Connecticut), DeWanna Bonner (Phoenix) and Glory Johnson (Dallas).
STAFF AND NEWS SERVICES
