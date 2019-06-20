Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve is slated to be an assistant coach for Team USA at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, a role she also held in helping lead the U.S. Women's National Team to a gold medal in 2016 and two FIBA World Cup golds.

The news was released Thursday by USA Basketball. Reeve joins Dan Hughes and Jennifer Rizzotti as assistants on head coach Dawn Staley's staff.

"I'm extremely excited to have Cheryl, Dan and Jennifer return as assistant coaches to the USA National Team staff for the 2020 Olympics," Staley said in a news release. "Chemistry was an important part of our success at the 2018 World Cup, and we worked well together. Each of them has impressive resumes and prior USA Basketball experience."



