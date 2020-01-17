The WNBA on Thursday announced its 2020 schedule, which has been extended by two games to 36.

The Lynx will open the season May 15 at Chicago — coached by former Lynx assistant James Wade. The Lynx's home opener will be May 17 vs. the Indiana Fever.

The league's season will include a break from July 11 to Aug. 15 to allow players to compete in the Summer Olympics in Tokyo and the inaugural Commissioner's Cup. A portion of the regular-season games — 10 per team — will count toward Cup play. The team from each conference with the best record in those games will compete for the Cup title and a special prize pool. The championship game is tentatively set for Aug. 14.

Kent Youngblood

U hires Cincy coach

The Gophers hired Chad Wilt as its defensive line coach on Thursday,

He spent this past season in the same position at Cincinnati and brings nearly two decades of coaching experience with him. His pending hiring, first reported Wednesday night before a finalized deal, fills the hole Jim Panagos left when he departed for the same role at Rutgers a month ago. This is the Gophers fifth defensive line coach in as many seasons.

Wilt previously coached D-line at Army, Maryland, Ball State, Richmond, Virginia, Liberty and Central Connecticut State. The Bearcats in 2019 led the AAC in total defense, totaling 96 tackles for a loss and 31 sacks in an 11-win season. Cincinnati finished ranked No. 21.

MEGAN RYAN

Etc.

• Benilde-St. Margaret's beat host Bloomington Jefferson 6-3 in boys' hockey, giving Red Knights coach Ken Pauly his 500th career victory in his 30th season.

• The Gophers men's hockey team will play the U.S. under-18 team in an exhibition game at 7 p.m. Friday at 3M Arena at Mariucci. The Gophers (8-10-4) are coming off a series split at Michigan State last weekend. The U.S. under-18 team (18-14) has a 2-11 record against Division I foes this season.

JOEL RIPPEL

• Jamie Gaard Chapman, a former two-sport captain at Edina High School, was named the Hornets girls' tennis coach. She played on four Class 2A state championship teams and won a state doubles title with her partner in 2001.