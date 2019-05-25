LYNX ROSTER
No Player Pos Ht. Age Yrs 2018
0 Karima Christmas-Kelly F 6-0 29 8 Dallas
1 Odyssey Sims G 5-8 26 5 Los Angeles
3 Danielle Robinson G 5-9 30 7 Lynx
4 Lexie Brown G 5-9 24 1 Connecticut
7 Shao Ting F 6-1 29 R Beijing
8 Stephanie Talbot F 6-2 24 2 Phoenix
10 Jessica Shepard F 6-3 22 R Notre Dame
14 Temi Fagbenle* C 6-4 26 2 Lynx
24 Napheesa Collier F 6-1 22 R UConn
33 Seimone Augustus G 6-0 35 13 Lynx
34 Sylvia Fowles C 6-6 33 11 Lynx
81 Alaina Coates C 6-4 24 1 Chicago
92 Damiris Dantas F 6-3 26 4 Atlanta
* - Fagbenle will begin the season on the temporary suspended list.