– Good teams, not-so-good teams … the Lynx have beaten them all so far this season.

The Lynx set one franchise record and tied another in a dominant first half Saturday night, getting another huge performance from Sylvia Fowles in beating the Seattle Storm 100-77 at KeyArena.

The Lynx scored 32 points in each of the first two quarters and improved to 7-0, one year after setting the WNBA record by winning their first 13 games.

Fowles finished with 26 points and seven rebounds — all of it in the first half — her fourth double-double in five games.

Fowles, the WNBA’s Western Conference player of the month for May, shot 10-for-11 from the floor in the half, which ended with the Lynx leading 64-39. They made 26 field goals to break the franchise record of made field goals in any half by one, set last year against Dallas. And their 64 first-half points tied a record set against Sacramento in 2009. The Lynx also had a 22-7 edge in rebounds at halftime.

Fowles wasn’t alone with the hot hand Saturday. Rebekkah Brunson was 9-for-10 for 21 points, her highest scoring total since she had 19 points at Seattle on Sept. 7, 2013.

Lindsay Whalen was 8-for-10 for 19 points, including 3-for-4 from three-point range. The Lynx shot 41-for-69 (59.4 percent) from the floor, including 7-for-14 from long range. Maya Moore went 2-for-2 on three-pointers — the only six points she scored on the night.

Whalen also tied Swin Cash for the most victories as a player in WNBA history. The former Gophers guard from Hutchinson, Minn., has won 294 games over her 14-year career with Connecticut and the Lynx.

The Lynx had off to a good start this season in part by beating teams with losing record. None of the teams they beat in their first six games — Chicago, New York, Dallas, Connecticut twice and San Antonio — have a winning record, and Connecticut, Chicago and San Antonio have combined to go 3-18.

That wasn’t the case with Seattle, a playoff team from last season. The Storm entered Saturday on a four-game winning streak, with all those victories coming at hhome.

Crystal Langhorne and Alysha Clark each scored 16 points and Breanna Stewart added 14 for the Storm, which shot 46 percent from the floor on the night.