Playing their third straight winless opponent, the Lynx took some time to get going Sunday night.

Eventually, though, they did. A 12-0 run from the end of the first quarter into the second erased a seven-point San Antonio lead. Then center Sylvia Fowles scored eight of her 14 points in the third quarter as the Lynx beat the Stars 80-66 at Xcel Energy Center in front of an announced crowd of 9,034.

It was Minnesota’s 14th straight home win against San Antonio (0-5). And it kept the Lynx (6-0) the WNBA’s only undefeated team.

Fowles had 12 rebounds. Seimone Augustus hit on six of eight shots for 12 points with four assists. Maya Moore and Rebekkah Brunson each had 13 points. Natasha Howard scored 10 off the bench. Point guards Lindsay Whalen (10) and Renee Montgomery (seven) combined for 17 assists for Minnesota, which had assists on 28 of 33 field goals.

Minnesota led by as many as 28 and was up 25 when coach Cheryl Reeve sat her starters midway through the fourth quarter.

San Antonio was led by Kayla McBride’s 18 points. Kayla Alexander had 14.

Up 40-35 at the half, the Lynx led by three early in the third quarter. But then Fowles had eight points in a 20-2 run that put the Lynx up 60-39 on Jia Perkins’ steal and basket with 2:48 left in the quarter.

The Lynx led by 23 entering the fourth quarter.

The Lynx are off until Saturday’s game in Seattle.