MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Lynx have re-signed eight-time All-Star Seimone Augustus, bringing the shooting guard back for a 14th season.
The deal was done Saturday, one day after WNBA teams could begin announcing free agent signings.
Drafted by the Lynx in 2006 out of LSU with the first overall pick, Augustus is 11th on the league's scoring list, sitting six points behind Becky Hammon. Last season, Augustus played in 33 games, her highest total since 2011. She averaged 10.8 points and shot 46.7 percent from the field, the third-best rate among all WNBA guards.
The Lynx, who lost point guard Lindsay Whalen to retirement, signed free agent and former Dallas Wings forward Karima Christmas-Kelly on Friday.
