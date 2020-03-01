Cecilia Zandalasini, a 23-year-old Italian, re-signed with the Lynx, the team announced Saturday. She missed the 2019 season playing for her national team.

"We are looking forward to having Ceci back with the Lynx for a full WNBA season,'' Lynx General Manager and coach Cheryl Reeve said in a news release.

The 6-1 Zandalasini joined the Lynx late in the 2017 season, then returned in 2018, when she appeared in 29 games, started six, and averaged 5.7 point in 16.5 minutes. She shot 40.9% overall, 38.3% on three-pointers.

Zandalasini can play off-guard or small forward.

Kent Youngblood

Whitecaps win

Allie Thunstrom's hat trick carried the Minnesota Whitecaps to a 6-3 victory over the Connecticut Whale at the Tria Rink in the NWHL. The home team jumped to a 3-0 lead in the first 13 minutes on goals by Meaghan Pezon, Thunstrom and Sam Donovan.

Jonna Curtis had a goal and three assists for the Whitecaps while Amanda Leveille made 34 saves.

Tommies reach final

Ben Gravelle scored two goals as St. Thomas defeated St. John's 4-1 in a MIAC men's hockey semifinal in St. Cloud.

The Tommies led 2-0 after Gravelle's goals and built their lead to 4-0.

Concordia (Moorhead) edged four-time defending champion Augsburg 3-2 in the other semifinal behind Parker Simonson's two goals.

Auggies win in OT

Augsburg defeated Hamline 2-1 in overtime in the MIAC women's hockey semifinals. Mikayla Jones' second goal of the game at 7:55 of the extra period was the winner.

Bre Simon scored an unassisted goal for the Pipers early in the opening period.

Hailey Holland had a hat trick as Gustavus, the top seed, beat St. Mary's 4-1 in the other semifinal.

Etc.

• The No. 3-ranked Augsburg men's wrestling team, the host team, claimed an NCAA Division III regional title for the 18th straight year, qualifying individuals in eight weights to the national championships. David Flynn of the Auggies took first at 141, Aaron Wilson at 149, Solomon Nielsen at 174 and Tanner Vassar at 184.

• St. Thomas swept the MIAC indoor track and field championships at St. John's. The Tommies men won their 36th title in a row — nobody else has won it — with 186 points. The Tommies women took first for the 21st straight year with 171 points.

• Host Minnesota State Mankato won its ninth straight NSIC men's indoor track and field title at Myers Field House. The Mavericks totaled 213.5 points, 93 ahead of second-place Augustana. Tyl Woelber of the Vikings won the heptathlon, placed second in the triple and long jumps, tied for fourth in the high jump, and placed sixth in the 60-meter hurdles. He set an NSIC record with 5,357 points in the heptathlon.

• The University of Mary won its third straight NSIC women's indoor title as the Marauders amassed 163 points to win by 19.33 points over Augustana. Ida Narbuvoll of Mary won the 3,000-meter run, the 5,000 and the mile run.

• Seven wrestlers won individual titles for St. Cloud State in the NCAA Division II Super 5 Region as the Huskies easily won the team title with 155 points; runner-up Upper Iowa was 29.5 points behind.