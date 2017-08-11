Gallery: Minnesota Lynx center Sylvia Fowles reaches for the ball during the second half against the Los Angeles Sparks on Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, at Xcel Energy Center.

Gallery: Minnesota Lynx forward Plenette Pierson (22) looks to shoot against Los Angeles Sparks� Jantel Lavender (42) during the second half on Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, at Xcel Energy Center.

Gallery: Minnesota Lynx forward Maya Moore passes the ball during the first half against the Los Angeles Sparks on Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, at Xcel Energy Center.

Gallery: Minnesota Lynx center Sylvia Fowles reaches for the ball during the first half against the Los Angeles Sparks on Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, at Xcel Energy Center.

For the Lynx, the early highlight of Friday’s game against Los Angeles came before the opening tip. Guard Lindsay Whalen, who had surgery a week earlier to repair a broken bone in her hand, showed up without the bulky cast and sling she had been wearing—a sign that her recovery is progressing well.

They created some excitement late in the game as well, but it wasn’t enough to avoid a 70-64 loss at Xcel Energy Center. Before a crowd announced at 11,533, the Lynx fell apart in the third quarter, then roared back from a 15-point deficit just as many spectators were calling it a night.

The Lynx led by as many as six points in the second quarter, but an aggressive Los Angeles defense knocked them off stride in the third to turn the game around. The Lynx finished the quarter with eight points on 4-of-18 shooting and four turnovers, as a 36-36 tie became a 57-44 Sparks lead.

Rebekkah Brunson, despite playing with four fouls, led the way during the fourth-quarter rally. She scored eight points and added three rebounds in the period, including a layup with 49.3 seconds left that pulled the Lynx within 66-63. But the Sparks closed out the victory to even the season series at one victory apiece.

Candace Parker—who was held to a season-low two points in the teams’ first meeting this season—finished with 19 points, and Chelsea Gray led Los Angeles with a game-high 23. Sylvia Fowles, who was double-teamed by Parker, Nneka Ogwumike and Jantel Lavender, led the Lynx with 17 points and 13 rebounds.

Whalen had a followup appointment with her doctors Friday and got the go-ahead to resume working out, a step forward in her recovery from surgery on her broken left hand. She wore a small splint and sat behind the bench, with the caveat that she not try to corral any loose balls. Whalen also walked among her teammates during pregame drills, greeted fans in courtside seats and shared notes she had taken at Thursday’s practice.

Minnesota Lynx forward Maya Moore (23) takes the ball past Los Angeles Sparks’ Alana Beard during the second half on Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, at Xcel Energy Center. ] COURTNEY PEDROZA • courtney.pedroza@startribune.com; Friday, Aug. 11, 2017; Minnesota Lynx vs. Los Angeles Sparks; Xcel Energy Center; St. Paul, MN

Parker had more points in the first two minutes Friday than she did in the Sparks’ 88-77 loss to the Lynx on July 6. Her three-pointer one minute, 42 seconds into the game was the first of her seven first-quarter points and helped the Sparks build a 12-6 lead.

A 9-2 Lynx run—finished with a finger-roll layup by Moore--gave them their first lead of the game. The Sparks pulled even at the break, tying it 20-20 on a pair of free throws by Gray. The second quarter played out in much the same way, with the Lynx offense stalling late to allow Los Angeles to tie it at 36.

Fowles persisted against the pressure by Ogwumike, Parker and Lavender, finishing the half with a team-high nine points. Her best move gave the Lynx their biggest lead of the half, 31-25, with 5:32 remaining. She snared a pass from Seimone Augustus, and with both Parker and Ogwumike hounding her, she ditched Parker with a ball fake, spun back to the basket and finished with a layup.

Turnovers, though, prevented the Lynx from maintaining that margin. They got only one more field goal over that final 5 ½ minutes and committed three turnovers, giving the Sparks enough room to tie it by closing the quarter with an 11-5 spurt.

Los Angeles kept up the defensive pressure in the third quarter, propelling it to the lead. As the game grew rougher, coach Cheryl Reeve lost her cool, called for a technical foul after Brunson was mauled by Parker. Ogwumike made the free throw, and Odyssey Sims hit a three-pointer on the following possession to put the Sparks ahead 42-38.

From that point, things continued to spiral downhill for the Lynx. They began trying to force passes inside, leading to repeated turnovers, and were outscored 12-2 to end the quarter.

The Lynx opened the final quarter on an 8-2 run to cut the lead to seven, 59-52. A Brunson three-pointer made it 66-59, and her layup—which came on an offensive rebound of an air ball by Maya Moore—made it 66-63, which was as close as the Lynx would get.