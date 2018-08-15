ABOUT THOSE PLAYOFFS
After Tuesday’s loss to Chicago at Target Center the 17-15 Lynx hold the seventh seed in the WNBA with two games to go in the regular season.
What it means: If the season ended today, the Lynx would travel to Phoenix for a first-round, single-elimination game Tuesday.
The formula: The top four teams receive first-round byes. Nos. 5 and 8 meet in a single-elimination game, as do Nos. 6 and 7. The winners play the third and fourth seeds in a second-round game. Winners advance to best-of-five semifinals, where seeds 1 and 2 await.
