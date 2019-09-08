3 p.m. at Los Angeles • ESPN2, 106.1-FM

Win streak, home playoff both at stake

Preview: The Lynx (18-15) take a season-high five-game winning streak into the regular-season finale after an 83-69 victory at Phoenix on Friday. The Sparks (21-12) clinched the No. 3 playoff spot with a 102-68 victory over Seattle on Thursday. The Sparks, who have won seven of the past eight regular-season meetings between the two, are looking for a season sweep of the Lynx. The Sparks won 89-85 on June 8 at Target Center and 81-71 in Los Angeles on Aug. 20.

Players to watch: Lynx G Odyssey Sims had a game-high 22 points and nine assists Friday. C Sylvia Fowles had 11 rebounds Friday to move into second place on the WNBA’s all-time rebounding list. Fowles has 3,323 career rebounds — 33 fewer than former Lynx Rebekkah Brunson. F Nneka Ogwumike leads the Sparks in scoring (16.2) and rebounding (9.0). G Chelsea Gray is averaging 14.5 points and is third in the league in assists (5.9). F/C Candace Parker, who missed 12 games earlier this season, is averaging a career-low 11.2 points per game but has scored 41 in the Sparks’ past two games.

Numbers: Friday’s victory guaranteed a ninth consecutive season with a winning record for the Lynx. The next best such streak in WNBA history is seven by the defunct Houston Comets from 1997 through 2003.

Injuries: None reported.

JOEL RIPPEL