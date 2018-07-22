– Forward Maya Moore scored a season-high 38 points, including a clinching jump shot with four seconds left, as the Lynx defeated Phoenix 80-75 on Saturday night for their seventh consecutive win at Talking Stick Resort Arena.

Moore had 18 points in the first quarter — one shy of her own team record — and 24 by halftime. She had averaged only 11 points in her past seven games.

Asked about those struggles and her big game, Moore said, an WNBA season is “a long journey and I have to be able to stay the course. … We had good energy coming in as a group.”

Danielle Robinson, who didn’t start at point guard but played almost 32 minutes, had 16 points for the Lynx (14-10) while Seimone Augustus had 15. Nobody else had more than four.

DeWanna Bonner led the Mercury (15-10) with 29 points, Stephanie Talbot had 15 and Diana Taurasi, before she was ejected midway through the second quarter, had 14.