Gallery: Minnesota Lynx wide receiver Lindsay Whalen caught a long pass downcourt before scoring in the second quarter despite the defense of Chicago Sky forward Cheyenne Parker (32).

Gallery: Minnesota Lynx forward Maya Moore (23) gave credit to a teammate for putting in her rebound in the second quarter.

Gallery: Minnesota Lynx forward Maya Moore (23) on a fast break in the first quarter.

Gallery: Minnesota Lynx center Sylvia Fowles (34) scored over Chicago Sky center Imani Boyette in the first quarter.

Gallery: Chicago Sky forward Cheyenne Parker (32) tipped a loose ball just ahead of Minnesota Lynx center Sylvia Fowles (34) in the first quarter.

In Sunday’s season opener at Xcel Energy Center, the Lynx were outrebounded, at times outdefended and spent much of the final three quarters seemingly unable to make a basket.

Of course, they also won.

Against a Chicago team that was clearly not as talented, the Lynx let the Sky hang around before winning 70-61.

Up seven entering the fourth quarter, Chicago managed to pull within three points twice early in the fourth. But, in large part to Lynx center Sylvia Fowles, the Sky never held a lead.

Fowles scored 26 points, with seven of them coming in the fourth quarter. She scored all seven in a 12-5 run that put the Lynx up with just over two minutes left in the game.

Fowls hit nine of 15 shots and had 10 rebounds, and the Lynx needed all of that. Because, frankly, just about everyone else struggled. The other four Lynx starters were a combined 12-for-42. Maya Moore scored 11, but was 5-for-19, 1-for-11 on three-pointers. No other player was in double figures for the Lynx, who shot 37 percent percent as a team.

But Chicago — which got 14 points from Tamera Young and 11 from Jessica Breland, couldn’t overcome 24 turnovers.

Come back later to startribune.com/sports for a complete game report.