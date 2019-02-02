The Lynx made it official Saturday, announcing the re-signing Seimone Augustus, who will play her 14th season for the club this summer.

“I couldn’t be more excited to be re-signing with the only place I’ve called home in the WNBA,’’ Augustus said in a release sent out by the team. “Being a member of this franchise means a lot to me and my family and I’m ready to continue what we’ve built here; and that’s a championship group.’’

The face of the franchise since being taken with the first overall pick in the 2006 WNBA draft, Augustus has won two Olympic Gold medals and has been a part of four Lynx WNBA title teams; she was the finals MVP in 2011, the first of those four titles. She ranks in the top five in points, field goals made, minutes, games and assists in WNBA finals history.

She is also the franchise leader in games played at started (358), points (5,836), field goals made (2,381), and minutes (10,763).

“What stands out is her loyalty,’’ Lynx coach and general manager Cheryl Reeve said. “Especially at a time when you see – in all sports – that players don’t stay very long. What she has given us in loyalty and commitment has been something you don’t see any more.’’