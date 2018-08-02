LYNX gameday
9 p.m. at Los Angeles ESPN2, 106.1-FM
Lynx 1-2 against Sparks this year
Preview: In the final meeting of the regular season for the two teams, the Lynx are looking to even the series at 2-2. The Lynx (15-10) defeated the New York Liberty 85-82 at Target Center on July 24 for their third consecutive victory. In their final game before the All-Star break, the Sparks (15-11), playing without starters Nneka Ogwumike and Alana Beard, lost at home to Atlanta 81-71 on July 24. The Lynx split two games against L.A. in Minneapolis, losing 77-76 and winning 83-72. They lost the first meeting in Los Angeles 77-69.
Players to watch: Lynx C Sylvia Fowles leads the WNBA in rebounding (11.7 per game) and is third among starters in field goal percentage (60.7). F Maya Moore leads the team in scoring (18.2 points per game). G Seimone Augustus is averaging 10.8 points per game. Sparks F/C Candace Parker, in her 11th WNBA season, is averaging 18.0 points and 7.5 rebounds per game. In the last six games, Parker has averaged 23.3 points. F Ogwumike is averaging 16.1 points and 7.4 rebounds. G Chelsea Gray is averaging 14.5 points.
Numbers: Lynx G Lindsay Whalen is averaging 5.8 points and 19.6 minutes per game. Both are lows for her 15-year WNBA career.
Injuries: Ogwumike (illness), who has missed three games, and Beard (groin) are questionable.
