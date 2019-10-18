MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Lynx leading scorer Odyssey Sims has been suspended for two games to start the 2020 season, stemming from a drunken-driving charge last summer.
The punishment was announced Friday. Sims was sentenced by a Hennepin County judge Tuesday to 10 days of house arrest. One of the two gross misdemeanor DWI charges filed against Sims in June was dismissed after she pleaded guilty to the other.
Sims was tested for alcohol after she was pulled over on the interstate near downtown Minneapolis. She registered 0.20, more than twice the legal limit for driving in Minnesota.
The 5-foot-8 guard averaged 14.5 points this season, her sixth in the WNBA.
