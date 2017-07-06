Cheryl Reeve knew her Lynx team would be excited to play the Los Angeles Sparks for the first time since losing to them in the closing moments of the WNBA Finals a season ago. She wouldn't need to give a rah-rah speech before Minnesota's 88-77 home win.
What the Lynx would need, though — to push their first half lead to a cushiony 19 points despite center Sylvia Fowles' early struggles, was to energize the offense when Los Angeles eventually staged a comeback .
And that energy came from a backup guard's best performance in five seasons.
Renee Montgomery's 20 points were her most since Sept. 7, 2012. She made four of five shots from three, including one she claimed to be from Target Center and a buzzer beater to end the third quarter.
"It's pretty cool," she said. "Especially since we won."
She came into the game shooting just 25 percent from three, and she figured at some point the percentages would even out. Thursday was that night, and it came with the player the Lynx have leaned on for much of the season, Fowles, struggling early. The center was 2-of-6 with three turnovers in the first half.
The Sparks staged a 9-2 run that cut the Lynx's lead to as little as four in the third quarter. The Sparks' leading scorer, Nneka Ogwumike, who scored 27 points and grabbed 14 rebounds, led the way. Her co-star, Candace Parker, went just 1-of-6 from the field and recorded only three rebounds.
The Lynx were moving without the ball less, and they were playing sloppier defense. Then Minnesota refocused, as Montgomery came back in midway through the period, her normal rotation.
Montgomery assisted on a bucket to Moore soon after entering the game, and she closed the third quarter with a buzzer-beating three.
"She's someone who knows her role is to bring the energy, keep the momentum going," Maya Moore said of Montgomery. "She owns it."
Montgomery played that role so well Thursday that Reeve left her on the court instead of Lindsay Whalen to close the game. The coach admitted the decision made her uncomfortable, but she trusted her gut. Montgomery is streaky, the coach said, but she was rolling.
"I thought Renee just had a look in her eye," Reeve said.
Maybe the look was Montgomery enjoying herself. She said being on the court is far less nerve-wracking than sitting on the bench.
"Today I had some icing on my cake," Montgomery, who came into the game averaging 6.5 points, said.
Montgomery eclipsed the 20-point mark for the first time since 2012 with a free throw, and by the final period she didn't have to be the player the Lynx had to rely on. Fowles took that role back.
Fowles, the Western Conference Player of the Month, finished with 20 points and 13 rebounds. The Sparks, who never led, hung until the very end of the fourth quarter, but when Minnesota needed a basket, it could turn to Fowles, who was 3-for-4 in the quarter.
A season ago, the Lynx began the season 13-0 before losing to Los Angeles. A year later, Minnesota has the same record through 14 games, plus a measure of revenge.
