The Lynx on Wednesday announced that Sloane Martin has been hired as their new radio play-by-play broadcaster, replacing John Focke — whose departure to a radio job with the NBA’s Hornets was announced Tuesday.

With the move, Martin becomes the first female radio play-by-play broadcaster for a professional team in the Twin Cities. She has play-by-play experience in various sports, and in March she also became the first woman to do play-by-play for the Minnesota boys’ hockey state tournament.

“I am beyond excited to take on this role and I can’t wait to connect with Lynx fans in a new way,” Martin said in a news release. “I am proud to join an organization that values promoting women’s basketball and the stories of these athletes as much as I do.”

Martin, a Los Angeles native, has worked as a reporter and anchor for WCCO-AM radio since 2016 and will continue in that role while adding Lynx duties on 106.1-FM.

The Lynx open training camp Sunday. Their first preseason game is May 10, and their regular-season opener is May 25 at Target Center against Chicago.

•The WNBA also announced 20 games will be livestreamed on Twitter this year. Included among them are two Lynx games: June 4 at Seattle (9 p.m.) and Aug. 6 at Atlanta (6 p.m.).