Minnesota Lynx guard Odyssey Sims was arrested shortly after 1 a.m. June 6 by the Minnesota State Patrol on suspicion of drunken driving.

The 26-year-old Sims faces two gross misdemeanor charges of third-degree DWI.

According to the statement of probable cause: Sims was observed traveling on Interstate 394 west of downtown Minneapolis. After determining Sims was driving 77 mph in a 55 mph zone, and after observing a lane violation, the state trooper pulled Sims over shortly after 1 a.m. Three field sobriety tests indicated impairment by alcohol, and a preliminary breath test showed a reading of .206, according to the complaint. She was transported to Hennepin County jail, where a subsequent breath test showed an alcohol concentration of .20 — more than twice the legal limit in Minnesota of .08.

The Lynx had a home game with Phoenix at 7 p.m. June 6, about 18 hours after the incident. Sims scored 15 points with five rebounds and two assists in Minnesota’s two-point victory.

“The Minnesota Lynx are aware of the reported incident involving Odyssey Sims,” the Lynx said in a statement Wednesday to the Star Tribune. “As an organization we take these matters very seriously and continue to wait for the legal process to run its course and will have further comment when appropriate.”

Acquired in an offseason trade with the Los Angeles Sparks, Sims, in her sixth WNBA season, has started all 11 games for the Lynx. She leads the team in scoring (15.2) and assists (4.9) and is tied for second on the team with 1.4 steals per game. She scored 25 points in the Lynx’s victory in Indiana on Tuesday and has averaged 21 points in her past four games.

Staff Writer Libor Jany contributed to this report