Since 2011, 17 percent of the players on All-Star Game rosters wore Lynx jerseys. Among the 19 dynasties listed here, there hasn’t been this high of a representation from one team in nearly 30 years.
Oilers 25.6
Canadiens 23.8
Celtics 19.0
1980-91 Lakers 17.3
Lynx 17.1
Shock 16.7
Comets 15.0
Islanders 13.0
Yankees 12.2
Bulls 11.3
Red Wings 11.2
2000-10 Lakers 10.9
Cowboys 10.8
Blackhawks 10.7
Spurs 10.5
Galaxy 10.0
Braves 9.5
Giants 9.0
Patriots 9.0
49ers 8.2
Since 2011, 17 percent of the players on All-Star Game rosters wore Lynx jerseys.
