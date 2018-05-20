Since 2011, 17 percent of the players on All-Star Game rosters wore Lynx jerseys. Among the 19 dynasties listed here, there hasn’t been this high of a representation from one team in nearly 30 years.

Oilers 25.6

Canadiens 23.8

Celtics 19.0

1980-91 Lakers 17.3

Lynx 17.1

Shock 16.7

Comets 15.0

Islanders 13.0

Yankees 12.2

Bulls 11.3

Red Wings 11.2

2000-10 Lakers 10.9

Cowboys 10.8

Blackhawks 10.7

Spurs 10.5

Galaxy 10.0

Braves 9.5

Giants 9.0

Patriots 9.0

49ers 8.2