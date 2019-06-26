– A tale of a blown lead and a difficult loss became a story of redemption and determination instead for the Lynx on Tuesday, when they defeated the Indiana Fever 78-74.

The Lynx gave up much of a 20-point halftime lead in the third quarter and gave back the rest when the Fever began the fourth quarter with an 8-0 run, making it 60-60.

Kelsey Mitchell’s three-pointer gave the Fever a 63-61 lead with 6:07 left. Damiris Dantas made a three-pointer with 5:25 left, regaining the lead for the Lynx, 64-63, but it wasn’t shooting that settled matters.

The Lynx held the Fever scoreless until Mitchell made an inside basket with 1:58 left. By then the Lynx led 71-65.

The Lynx (6-5) won their second game in a row, after defeating New York at Target Center on Saturday. The run of success came after a four-game losing streak that had dropped the team under .500.

Indiana (5-7) was playing at home after going 1-2 on a road trip, including a 65-61 loss at Seattle on Sunday. The Fever started the season 3-1 but has lost five of its past seven games.

lynx at indiana Sunday: 3 p.m. at Dallas (FSN plus)

Guard Odyssey Sims led the Lynx in scoring with 25 points. Mitchell scored 17 for Indiana.