– Angel McCoughtry made a three-pointer with 1.5 seconds left to give the Atlanta Dream a 76-74 victory over the Lynx on Tuesday night in McCamish Pavilion. The Dream had lost nine games in a row to Minnesota; their last win in the series was over four years ago.

The Lynx (2-3) led most of the game and were ahead 74-69 when Rebekkah Brunson made a jumper with just under two minutes left but they didn’t score again and missed their last three shots of the game.

Maya Moore led the Lynx with 18 points. Teammate Sylvia Fowles, listed as questionable because of an ankle injury, had 13 points and 13 rebounds, Seimone Augustus added 12 points and Brunson 10.

Tiffany Hayes scored 20 points for Atlanta (2-2), McCoughtry 18.