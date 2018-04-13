Hours after Lindsay Whalen made news becoming the new University of Minnesota women’s basketball coach, her WNBA team kept the connections coming.

The Lynx on Thursday night drafted Gophers guard Carlie Wagner with the 36th and final pick of the WNBA draft.

Earlier, the Lynx drafted South Korea center Ji-Su Park with the 17th pick and Mercer guard Kahlia Lawrence at No. 24, then packaged the picks to Las Vegas in exchange for Gonzaga’s Jill Barta and a 2019 second-round pick. Barta is a 6-3 forward who declared for the WNBA draft as a junior.

