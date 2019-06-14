7 p.m. vs. Connecticut • 106.1-FM

League’s top team pays a visit

Preview: The Lynx will try to break a two-game losing streak against the league’s hottest team. The Sun has won four straight and is 6-1, with two victories over Washington as well as wins over Los Angeles and Las Vegas, two teams expected to contend this season. The Sun has the best defensive rating (90.7) and the second-best net rating (plus-8.8) in the league. This is the first of three straight home games for the Lynx, who are 3-1 at Target Center this season.

Players to watch: Lynx C Sylvia Fowles has had back-to-back double-doubles. F Damiris Dantas has shot 4-for-20 in the past two games. Rookie F Napheesa Collier had a season-low two points on 1-for-7 shooting Wednesday. Sun C Jonquel Jones is first in the league in both rebounding (12.1) and blocks (3.0) and fourth in scoring (18.0).

Numbers: The Lynx have had four games with 20 or more turnovers this season. Minnesota’s Lexie Brown — who was with the Sun last season as a rookie — and Connecticut’s Shekinna Stricklen were tied for the league lead with 17 three-pointers after Wednesday’s games.

Injuries: Lynx G Seimone Augustus (knee surgery) and F Jessica Shepard (knee surgery) are out. The Sun reports no injuries.

Kent Youngblood