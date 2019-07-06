1 p.m. at Connecticut • ESPN2, 106.1-FM

Preview: The Lynx (7-6), who have won three of their past four games, will try to even the season series with the Sun. The Lynx, coming off an 85-68 victory over Atlanta at Target Center on Tuesday, lost to the Sun 85-81 at Target Center on June 14. Connecticut (9-4), which opened the season with nine victories in its first 10 games, returns home after losing three consecutive road games. The Sun, 6-0 at the Mohegan Sun Arena, is the only WNBA team without a loss at home. Connecticut is coming off a 102-59 drubbing at Washington on June 29.

Players to watch: Lynx F Stephanie Talbot scored a career-high 24 points in the victory over Atlanta while C Alaina Coates scored 10 points (tying her career high) in 18 minutes. F/C Jonquel Jones leads the Sun in scoring (16.3) and rebounding (10.7). Former Gophers G Rachel Banham, in her fourth season with the Sun, is averaging 4.8 points per game.

Numbers: Lynx C Sylvia Fowles needs three offensive rebounds to pass Tamika Catchings (917) for fourth-most in WNBA history.

Injuries: Lynx G Seimone Augustus (knee) and F Damiris Dantas (calf) are out indefinitely. F Jessica Shepard (knee) and Karima Christmas-Kelly (knee) will miss the rest of the season. Sun G Layshia Clarendon (ankle surgery) will likely miss the rest of the season.

