– The Lynx countered every punch from Phoenix with one of their own Friday night.

Maya Moore scored 21 points as the Lynx survived a nip-and-tuck fourth quarter by beating the Mercury 91-83 at Talking Stick Resort Arena.

The Mercury honored point guard Diana Taurasi as the WNBA’s all-time leading scorer, including a petting zoo full of goats to represent her being the Greatest Of All Time. But Taurasi and her teammates could not keep the Lynx from improving to 11-1 on the season.

Sylvia Fowles had the edge on Brittney Griner in a matchup of the WNBA’s premier centers. Fowles had 17 points and seven rebounds for the Lynx, while Griner, saddled by foul trouble, finished with only six points and three rebounds in 20-plus minutes. Griner entered the night averaging a career-best 23.1 points and 8.1 rebounds per game.

Phoenix took a 63-61 lead early in the fourth quarter on a Monique Currie jumper, but Moore came back with a three-pointer at the other end to give the Lynx the lead for good. From there, every time the Mercury pulled within one possession, the Lynx had a response.

Lynx 90, Phoenix 83

Jia Perkins’ three-pointer made it 69-65 off an assist from Moore; Perkins then hit a pullup jumper for a 71-67 Lynx lead; and Sylvia Fowles grabbed an offensive rebound off a Lindsay Whalen miss and put it in for a 73-69 advantage.

After Phoenix again pulled within one on Camille Little’s three-pointer, Rebekkah Brunson responded with a three of her own. The Mercury then came up empty on consecutive possessions, with Taurasi missing a shot and committing a turnover, while at the other end baskets by Seimone Augustus and Fowles built the Lynx lead up to 80-72. Moore hit back-to-back shots to extend the Lynx lead back to double digits at 84-74.

That enabled the Lynx to weather the Mercury’s final push, which saw them get within 85-83 with 16.8 seconds to play on a Taurasi three-pointer from the left key. Fowles followed with two free throws, Taurasi missed a three and Brunson hit two more free throws before time ran out on the home team.

Whalen finished with 14 points, Augustus had 11 and Brunson had seven with 10 rebounds for the Lynx. Brunson’s second rebound of the night gave her 3,071 for her career, overtaking Tina Thompson for third in WNBA history.

Moore, who got off to a slow start this season when it came to scoring, has had at least 20 points in five consecutive games.