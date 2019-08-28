On Tuesday night at Target Center, in the third game of what could turn out to be a season-defining four-game home stand, the Lynx failed to get a point from their bench, lost a double-digit lead in the third quarter, trailed by four early in the fourth ...

And they pushed to a 93-85 victory over a Chicago Sky team that came into the game having won three straight and seven of nine games.

With Sylvia Fowles playing her best game of the season, with four Lynx starters scoring in double figures, the Lynx (16-15) won their third straight game and clinched a trip to the playoffs for the ninth straight season.

The game was tied 77-77 when the Lynx made their move going on a 13-4 run to go up 90-81 on Fowles jumper with 1:44 left, icing the game.

Fowles finished with a season-high 25 points to go with 12 rebounds, which pushed her into third place all-time in WNBA history. Forward Damiris Dantas had 17 points and 10 rebounds. Rookie Napheesa Collier had 19 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Odyssey Sims had 23 points.

Chicago (18-12) was led by Cheyenne Parker, who scored 22 points off the bench; the Sky bench out-scored the Lynx reserves 29-0. Diamond DeShields had 19, Allie Quigley had 14.

Lynx forward Napheesa Collier kept the ball from going out of bounds in the first quarter.

After a disastrous end to the third quarter the Lynx trailed by two entering the fourth.

That lead grew to four early in the quarter, but then, with Fowles back after sitting much of the third with four fouls, the Lynx got going.

The game was tied at 77 when Sims hit a three-pointer. At the other end, with the crowd on its feet, the Lynx forced the Sky into a shot clock violation.

Out of a time out, Robinson drove and scored and the Lynx were up five.

Quigley scored with 3:25 left, but Fowles followed with two free throws with 3:03 left.

Out of a time out Collier stole a Stephanie Dolson pass, was fouled and made both free throws for a seven-point lead with 2:41 left. Parker’s basket was matched by Robinson. After DeShields missed, Fowles hit a jumper and the lead was nine with 1:44 left.

A very up-and-down first quarter ended with the Lynx scoring a season-high 30 points…. And leading by just a point. Both teams shot the ball well, and took runs at each other; there were six lead changes.

Dantas led the way, hitting two three pointers and scoring 10 points.

The Lynx had an early lead, but a 9-2 run put the Sky up 25-22 on Quigley’s three-pointer. But the Lynx played well down the stretch, with Danielle Robinson’s drive near the end of the quarter putting the Lynx up a point.

The Lynx continued to play efficiently on offense in the second quarter, and their defense got better. The Lynx held the Sky to 13 points on 5-for-19 shooting .

The Lynx led by 11 on Sims’ basket, but the Sky pulled within six on Gabby Williams’ three-point play with 2:04 left in the half. But Minnesota finished the quarter on a 5-2 run started by Dantas’ third three-pointer of the night and led 51-42 at the half.

– with the Lynx up seven. From that point to the end of the third quarter the Sky out-scored the Lynx 20-11, including an 11-2 run that put Chicago up 70-66 on DeShields’ three-pointer after a Lynx turnover. Chicago led by two entering the fourth.