– Tina Charles scored 19 points and Epiphanny Prince added 15 to help New York beat the shorthanded Lynx 70-61 on Sunday, clinching a playoff berth for the Liberty.

The Liberty have won five consecutive games, including beating the top three teams in the league the past three contests.

New York (17-12) trailed by 11 in the first half before cutting its deficit to five at the half. The Liberty took the lead for good in the third quarter on two free throws by Sugar Rodgers with 40 seconds left in the period.

The Lynx, coming off a WNBA record 59-point victory over Indiana on Friday, trailed 47-46 early in the fourth before New York scored 15 of the next 17 points to take control.

Maya Moore scored 22 points to lead the Lynx (22-6), who were missing starters Lindsay Whalen and Rebekkah Brunson to injuries.

Pierson to retire

Lynx forward Plenette Pierson said she is retiring after the season.

The two-time WNBA champion entered the league in 2003 and won titles with Detroit in 2006 and 2008. She’s played for six different teams and earned the league’s sixth woman of the year honor in 2007.

Pierson has averaged 9.6 points a game in her career, including a high of 12.9 in 2011 for the New York Liberty.

She made the All-Star Game in 2015 for the first time.

Pierson, who turns 36 later this month, is averaging 4.6 points a game this season while playing 13 minutes a contest for the Lynx.