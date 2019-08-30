The Lynx clinched a playoff spot for the ninth straight season on Tuesday. The battle now is for the chance to host a first-round playoff game. Minnesota (16-15) is in the No. 6 spot by a half-game with three games left.

The No. 6 seed hosts a single-elimination first-round game, while the No. 7 and 8 seeds are on the road. It should be a fun end of the regular season.

The Lynx finished 18-16 last season with Maya Moore, Lindsay Whalen, Rebekkah Brunson and Seimone Augustus playing key roles. This year, Moore is sitting out, Whalen is retired, Brunson hasn't played because of lingering effects of a concussion, and Augustus has played sparingly because of knee troubles.

Making the playoffs with what should be a nearly identical record to last season but with a largely new cast of characters is an accomplishment.

