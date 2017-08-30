– The Lynx remained in control of their playoffs seeding by rallying to beat Indiana 80-69 on Wednesday night at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

The win gives the Lynx (25-7) a one-game lead over the idle Los Angeles Sparks for the best record in the WNBA. Both teams have two games left.

If they win their final two games — both at home — the Lynx will secure the No. 1 seed for the playoffs and have home-court advantage throughout the postseason. If the Sparks can at least tie the Lynx, L.A. would get the top seed because the first tiebreaker — head-to-head record — goes to the Sparks. They won two of three games from Minnesota.

Maya Moore scored 18 points, Seimone Augustus had 14 and Sylvia Fowles 12 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Lynx against Indiana.

The Lynx split their first two meetings with the lowly Fever (9-24); each team won at home. Indiana edged the Lynx 84-82 on Aug. 6 — breaking a 12-game losing streak to Minnesota. It was also the first game the Lynx played without point guard Lindsay Whalen (broken bone in left hand) and it began a 4-5 tailspin.

In the middle of that rough patch, the Lynx beat the Fever 111-52 on Aug. 18 — shattering a league record for the largest margin of victory in winning by 59.

The Lynx led 42-38 at halftime in this third meeting after falling behind early. The Fever, thoroughly embarrassed in their last meeting with the Lynx, made 10 of their first 11 shots from the field to take a 23-15 lead 5:14 into the game. Four of those baskets were three-pointers made by four different players.

Minnesota closed within 27-26 before the quarter ended. Moore pullup jumper gave the Lynx a 34-32 lead 4:05 into the second quarter. It was the second basket in a 10-0 run that put Minnesota ahead 40-32 with three minutes left in the half.

Indiana outscored the Lynx 20-18 in the third quarter, and trailed only 60-58 into the final 10 minutes.

But the Lynx used an 11-0 run in the middle of the fourth to take command, building a 74-61 lead. Rookie Alexis Jones had four points in the run.