The owner of Uptown’s Lyndale Tap House is opening an Italian sandwich shop in northeast Minneapolis next month.

Geno’s, which was inspired by Parm – a casual sandwich shop in New York City – will focus on parmesan-style sandwiches highlighting ingredients like chicken, eggplant, meatballs and pork chops, owner Gene Suh said.

“It’s going to be a neighborhood type of place,” Suh said. “It will have the feel of a New York 1950s diner.”

Expect a cozy dining area – the space at 12 4th St. SE., which is next to Masu Sushi and Robata, is only about 1800 square feet total (technically, the restaurant sits on the line between southeast and northeast Minneapolis, with the Bulldog NE. right across the street.). Taking center stage will be sandwiches available on a few kinds of rolls (including gluten-free). Geno’s will also serve a handful of other sandwiches, including a porchetta, and boast a range of appetizers, sides (guess what – spaghetti is a side) and a few desserts (cannolis among them). The menu is not yet totally finalized, Suh said.

Beer is available in bottles and cans with a tap system reserved for wine – with four reds and four whites available by the glass or carafe. And there’s a full bar, sporting cocktails like an Aperol spritz, a grapefruit negroni, a sangria slurpee (the frozen wine craze continues) and house-made limoncello.

Soft openings are scheduled for February 10 and 11.