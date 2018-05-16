MONTGOMERY, Alabama — The lynching memorial that just opened in Montgomery, Alabama, may be a game-changer for tourism in this Southern city.

Its opening at the end of April attracted thousands of visitors and the mayor is upping visitor forecasts by 100,000 for the next year.

A new museum called the Legacy Museum explores slavery, segregation and policies in recent decades that have resulted in mass incarceration.

And of course Montgomery is home to many important sites in civil rights history, including the parsonage where a young minister named Martin Luther King Jr. became the leader of a movement after Rosa Parks was arrested for refusing to yield her seat to a white passenger on a city bus. There's also a Rosa Parks Museum and a museum about the Freedom Rides.