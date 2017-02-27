As a team, the Gophers extended their NCAA tournament credentials that much more over the weekend by beating Penn State for their seventh straight victory and a 10-6 record in the Big Ten with two games to play.
But it was center Reggie Lynch who attracted the individual attention by blocking 11 shots -- setting a single-season record for the Gophers and coming within one block of Mychal Thompson's single-game record that has stood for 41 years.
If you missed it, here's a video reel of all 1 blocks by Lynch, whose work caused the Williams Arena crowd to break out in a chant of "Reg-gie! Reg-gie!" as game neared its end.
