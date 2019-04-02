Lyft came back to Earth on its second day of trading.

The ride-hailing company's stock shot up by nearly 25 percent after it hit the open market on Friday. It then settled at $78.29, or 9 percent above its $72 initial public offering price.

Monday was a different story. Lyft shares crashed in early trading — offering a sobering lesson on the risks of jumping in on the opening trading day of a hot company.

"It's a good example of why people should approach IPO investing cautiously," said Kathleen Smith, a principal at Renaissance Capital, which manages IPO-focused exchange-traded funds. "This company has large losses and will not be profitable in the near future."

Lyft is the first in a wave of highly anticipated, so-called unicorn companies that are expected to hit the public markets this year. Uber Technologies, Pinterest, Slack, Airbnb and Palantir Technologies are among the big names being teed up to go public.

"Right now, there is a lot of exuberance and excitement,"said Nicole Tanenbaum, chief investment strategist at Chequers Financial Management. "But at the end of the day, you're betting on the long-term profitability of these companies. The path to that profitability is still unclear. A lot of assumptions are being made. Sometimes it works out to be a good business like Facebook. Not always."

Facebook has been a massive roller-coaster ride for investors.

The social-media giant went public in 2012, opening at $38 a share. A year later, Facebook was trading at $25.76, a loss of 32 percent compared with the IPO price. It has paid off for those who held on; Facebook was trading at $168 on Monday.

Snap, on the other hand, hit the open market two years ago at $17 a share. The stock surged 44 percent the first day. A year later, the shares were up 6 percent. Snap was selling for $11.

Some of the Monday boomerang can be attributed to timing. Last Friday was the end of the first quarter. Some pre-IPO investors may have delayed selling the stock until Monday because of disclosure reasons, according to observers.

"To avoid the underwriters' scrutiny, big investors who were allocated stock in the offering may have waited until April 1 to sell so that their quarter-end reports didn't reveal their flightiness," said Daniel Wiener, chief executive officer of Adviser Investments, a Newton, Mass.-based money manager. "It was a short ride for Lyft's shares."