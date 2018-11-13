Two men carjacked a Lyft driver in St. Cloud early Tuesday, left their victim by the side of the road and then were chased by law enforcement at more than 110 miles per hour before crashing and dying, authorities said.

The fast-moving chain of late-night events began around 1 a.m. in the 600 block of Lincoln Avenue SE., where the 46-year-old driver picked up the men. It ended about 8 miles to the south in Clear Lake Township, where the vehicle slammed into trees, police said.

One of the men was pronounced dead at the scene, police said, while the other died at St. Cloud Hospital. Their identities have yet to be released.

Police said the driver gave this account:

He picked up two men near Cash Wise Foods, but they appeared unsure of their intended destination.

About 2½ miles to the south, one of the men sitting in back of the car grabbed the steering wheel and sent the car veering off the road. The driver pulled over and stopped. The same man pulled the driver backward and threatened to kill him. The driver got out and called police, and the men sped off.

Minutes later, a Sherburne County sheriff’s deputy who was parked on the side of County Road 8 saw the vehicle speeding to the southeast. The deputy clocked the vehicle at 112 mph as it went by.

The deputy, unaware that the vehicle was stolen, began to pursue. He later saw smoke from the wrecked vehicle on the south side of the road near the intersection with 57th Street SE.