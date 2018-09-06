LONDON — Online luxury e-commerce company Farfetch says it expects to reap $446.5 million in its upcoming initial U.S. stock sale.
The London-based company, which runs a global platform matching upscale brands with affluent buyers, revealed pricing terms of its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in a filing late Wednesday.
Farfetch said it's selling 30 million shares but did not give a date for the IPO, which was announced in August.
Farfetch doesn't buy or manufacture any of the products it sells but instead acts as a channel for brands such as Gucci and Prada.
The company said it had 1.1 million active users as of June but its first-half losses more than doubled to $68.4 million.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
Luxury online retailer Farfetch plans to raise $446M in IPO
Online luxury e-commerce company Farfetch says it expects to reap $446.5 million in its upcoming initial U.S. stock sale.
Music
Musician Ty Dolla $ign arrested on drug charges in Atlanta
Singer and rapper Ty Dolla $ign has been arrested on drug charges in Atlanta.
National
The Latest: Pompeo denies writing anonymous opinion article
The Latest on an anonymous New York Times opinion piece claiming there's a "resistance" working within President Donald Trump's administration (all times local):
Variety
A year in, Uber CEO works to rebuild company's reputation
Ever since he stepped into his role as CEO a year ago, Dara Khosrowshahi has had to deal with wave after wave of major scandals and bad press, much of which he inherited from his predecessor, Travis Kalanick.
Variety
Tom Ford looks back on his career with leather and lace
Gigi Hadid took a dramatic twirl on the runway and Cardi B took a seat on Tom Ford's front row as he kicked off New York Fashion Week with a ready-to-wear collection that was both romantic and hard-edged.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.