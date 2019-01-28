ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — A New York hedge fund that lent money to Atlantic City's Ocean Resort Casino is assuming ownership of it.
Luxor Capitol Group will assume control once it receives interim authority to own a casino.
The identity of the new owner was revealed in a press release Monday from the casino.
The company will assume the ownership interest of Bruce Deifik (DIE'-fick) and his family.
Deifik said earlier that he would retain a small, non-controlling interest in the casino, but he will have no ownership of it at all.
Ocean Resort, the former Revel casino, is changing hands just over a year after Deifik bought it from Florida developer Glenn Straub for $200 million.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
Movies
Ahead of Oscars, 'Black Panther' to return to theaters again
Fresh off of its win at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, "Black Panther" is heading back into theaters.
National
Nevada regulators to fine Wynn Resorts over sex allegations
Nevada gambling regulators announced a settlement Monday with casino mogul Steve Wynn's former company over allegations that former executives failed on multiple occasions to investigate allegations of sexual misconduct against him.
Variety
Luxor Capitol to own Atlantic City's Ocean Resort Casino
A New York hedge fund that lent money to Atlantic City's Ocean Resort Casino is assuming ownership of it.
Variety
More than 150 evacuated from stuck chairlift at ski resort
State regulators are looking into why a chairlift stopped running at a Vermont ski resort, prompting the evacuation of approximately 160 skiers and snowboarders.
National
Virginia teachers protest low pay at Capitol rally
Virginia teachers demanded higher pay and better working conditions during a rally Monday at the state Capitol, as educators look to match the success of similar teacher protests movements around the country.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.