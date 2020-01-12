LOWELL, Mass. — Christian Lutete had 28 points as UMass Lowell topped Binghamton 85-66 on Saturday.
Obadiah Noel added 25 points for the River Hawks. Noel also had eight assists for the River Hawks.
Ron Mitchell had 16 points for UMass Lowell (8-10, 2-1 America East Conference). Jordyn Owens added eight assists.
Pierre Sarr had 14 points and eight rebounds for the Bearcats (7-9, 1-2). Brenton Mills added 14 points and six rebounds. Richard Caldwell Jr. had 14 points.
Sam Sessoms, the Bearcats' leading scorer coming into the contest at 19 points per game, shot only 14 percent in the game (1 of 7).
UMass Lowell faces Maine on the road on Wednesday. Binghamton faces Vermont at home on Wednesday.
