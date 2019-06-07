SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — A Minnesota brewer is buying a Sioux Falls brewery and taproom.
Lupulin Brewing Co. of Big Lake, Minnesota will acquire Hydra Beer Co. Purchase price was not disclosed. Lupulin recently partnered with Global Distributing to deliver its beer in South Dakota.
The Argus Leader says Chad Petit and Nick Murphy founded the business and opened the taproom in 2015. Lupulin says the purchase of Hydra will augment its distribution deal and deepen the company's roots in Sioux Falls.
