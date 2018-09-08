PITTSBURGH — Jordan Luplow hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the seventh inning, Josh Bell also had a two-run shot and the Pittsburgh Pirates rallied past the Miami Marlins 5-3 on Friday night.

Kevin Kramer drove in his first career run with a two-out single in the seventh that made it 3-3. Luplow then squared up a 1-2 offering from reliever Tayron Guerrero (1-3) for his third homer.

Kramer got his first major league hit earlier in the game while making his first big league start.

Pittsburgh's Gregory Polanco left the game with left shoulder and left knee discomfort after sliding into second base awkwardly in the sixth inning.

Richard Rodriguez (4-2) pitched scoreless inning. Felipe Vazquez worked the ninth for his 31st save.

Lewis Brinson hit a three-run home run to put Miami ahead in the sixth, his 11th. He also doubled and finished 3 for 4.

Bell went deep in the second, his first homer since Aug. 11 and ninth of the season.

Pirates starter Chris Archer took a shutout into the sixth before allowing Brinson's homer. He struck out six but walked three and gave up five hits.

Miami starter Dan Straily allowed two runs in 4 2/3 innings. After giving up a double to Archer in the fifth, Straily left the game with a left oblique strain. He had thrown just 78 pitches. The Marlins said Straily is day-to-day.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Marlins: SS JT Riddle (wrist) did not start for the fourth straight game and remains day-to-day. Manager Don Mattingly said he was available to play defense or pinch run.

Pirates: RHP Chad Kuhl (right forearm strain) pitched off flat ground and off a mound, throwing 20 changeups in his first bullpen work since being placed on the disabled list in late June. He remains on track to return to the mound this season.

UP NEXT

Marlins: LHP Wei-Yin Chen (6-9, 4.64 ERA) is scheduled to start Saturday. He has a 1.77 ERA in 12 home starts and a 9.35 ERA in 10 road starts.

Pirates: RHP Ivan Nova (7-9, 4.35 ERA) has lost three straight. He has a 3.86 ERA in that span, but the Pirates have not scored a run while he's been in the game.