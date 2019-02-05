As Asian-Americans across the U.S. mark the Lunar New Year on Tuesday, they can celebrate by eating Mickey Mouse-shaped tofu, sporting a pair of Year of the Pig-inspired Nike shoes and snacking on pricey cupcakes.

In recent years, the Lunar or Chinese New Year, which people around the globe are ringing in Tuesday, seems to have achieved all-American status.

Major companies are celebrating — and capitalizing — on a holiday that at its heart is about being with loved ones and wishing for prosperity and good luck.

Between now and Feb. 17, Disney California Adventure Park is offering "Asian eats." Nike is issuing a limited-edition Chinese New Year shoe collection.

Even if the merchandise is a loose interpretation, it's a gateway for some to learn about the Asian holiday.