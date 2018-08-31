NEW YORK — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Friday:
American Outdoor Brands Corp., up $4.26 to $14.03
The gun, camping and hunting gear maker said sales improved and it cut costs.
Lululemon Athletica Inc., up $17.93 to $154.93
The yoga pants maker raised its annual forecasts after a strong second quarter.
Ambarella Inc., down $1.44 to $38.31
The video compression chip maker forecast weaker-than-expected revenue in the current quarter.
Big Lots Inc., down $4.81 to $43.05
The discount retailer's profit and sales both fell short of Wall Street expectations.
Cooper Cos., down $7.91 to $255.78
Investors were disappointed with the contact lens and surgical products maker's quarterly forecasts.
Ulta Beauty Inc., up $15.59 to $260
The beauty products company announced a partnership with Kylie Cosmetics.
Integrated Device Technology Inc., up 5 cents to $5.29
Nikkei reported that Japanese chipmaker Renesas Electronics is in talks to buy the company.
Lam Research Corp., up 62 cents to $173.09
Technology companies made bigger gains than the rest of the S&P 500 Friday.
