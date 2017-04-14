Friday morning during Star Wars Celebration in Orlando, Disney and Lucasfilm have just unleashed the first trailer for “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” the next chapter in the Skywalker saga. Check out the trailer above.

“The Last Jedi,” as the eighth numbered entry in the “Star Wars” saga, picks up where “The Force Awakens” left off after the franchise took a diversion in 2016 with “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.”

“The Last Jedi” is written and directed by Rian Johnson and produced by Kathleen Kennedy and Ram Bergman and executive produced by J.J. Abrams, Jason McGatlin, and Tom Karnowski.

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi” hits theaters Dec. 15.

The questions for fans now, of course, is whether all the scenes in this first trailer will make it into the finished cut — a claim that most of the scenes in the first trailer for 2016’s “Rogue One: A star Wars Story” could not make. Check out the gallery below for a look at the many shots and lines of dialogue that were featured in the “Rogue One” marketing before being cut from the movie proper.