METZ, France — Lucky loser Yannick Maden upset fellow German Mischa Zverev 7-5, 4-6, 6-1 to reach the second round of the Moselle Open on Monday.
The 120th-ranked Maden saved seven of nine break points on his way to his first win on the main tour since May in Munich.
Maden was included in the main draw on Monday after No. 8-seeded Philipp Kohlschreiber withdrew from the indoor tournament.
Maden will next be up against wild card Quentin Halys or last year's runner-up, Benoit Paire, who helped France qualify for the Davis Cup final over the weekend.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
After marathon of a wait, Gophers get their 'first-class' track and field stadium
Gophers aim to host regional and national events at their new facility.
Vikings
Vikings cut rookie Carlson after 3 missed FGs, target Bailey
With a roster built for the Super Bowl, the Minnesota Vikings were in no position to practice patience with a struggling kicker.
High Schools
Prep athletes of the week: Strong defense helps Breck goalie run shutout streak to five games
Hudson Haecker, whose defense keeps shots on goal to a minimum, recorded two shutouts last week to run his stingy streak to five consecutive games without allowing a goal.
Twins
Rosario back in left, Sano available tonight against Tigers
Kohl Stewart eventually will make his seventh appearance for the Twins since being calle up. But first, Gabriel Moya will open for him
Wild
Predators blank Panthers behind Saros and McCollum
Juuse Saros and Tom McCollum combined for a shutout to lead the Nashville Predators to a 5-0 win over the Florida Panthers in a split-squad…
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.