LOS ANGELES — Singer-songwriter Lucinda Williams is working on a memoir about her life from her childhood in the South to how she became a late bloomer success in the music industry.
Henry Holt and Company says Sunday that the untitled book is scheduled to hit shelves in 2020.
Williams says she has a lot to say and a big story to tell. In a statement, she said she wants people to know what's behind the songs.
Williams won her first Grammy in 1994 at age 46 for writing the song "Passionate Kisses." She went on to win two more for the contemporary folk album "Car Wheels on a Gravel Road" and for best female rock vocal performance for "Get Right with God."
