Following the death of Carrie Fisher, Lucasfilm has issued a statement concerning the future of General Leia Organa in future “Star Wars” installments.

“We don’t normally respond to fan or press speculation, but there is a rumor circulating that we would like to address. We want to assure our fans that Lucasfilm has no plans to digitally recreate Carrie Fisher‘s performance as Princess or General Leia Organa,” read a statement on starwars.com

“Carrie Fisher was, is, and always will be a part of the Lucasfilm family. She was our princess, our general, and more importantly, our friend. We are still hurting from her loss. We cherish her memory and legacy as Princess Leia, and will always strive to honor everything she gave to “Star Wars.”

The statement comes after a report online stated that Lucasfilm was in negotiations with Carrie Fisher’s estate to include a digital recreation of her likeness in future “Star Wars” films.

There were concerns among “Star Wars” fans that Fisher’s General Leia Organa might be digitally re-created using the same digital technology that re-created a younger version of Leia in “Rogue One” and also digitally re-created the late Peter Cushing’s Grand Moff Tarkin.

Fisher will appear as Leia in “Star Wars: Episode VIII.” She had finished shooting the upcoming sequel prior to her death.