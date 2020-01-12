ASHWAUBENON, Wisc. — Te'Jon Lucas had a career-high 31 points as Milwaukee topped Green Bay 87-80 on Saturday night.
Lucas hit 4 of 6 3-pointers and shot 9 for 10 from the foul line.
Darius Roy had 23 points for Milwaukee (8-9, 3-2 Horizon League), which broke its five-game road losing streak. Josh Thomas added 11 points and seven rebounds.
Amari Davis tied a season high with 28 points and had six rebounds for the Phoenix (7-11, 2-3). JayQuan McCloud added 23 points and six assists. Cody Schwartz had six rebounds.
Milwaukee plays Detroit at home on Thursday. Green Bay matches up against Oakland at home on Thursday.
