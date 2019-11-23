NASSAU, Bahamas — Te'Jon Lucas had a career-high 26 points as Milwaukee edged Morgan State 62-57 in the Islands of the Bahamas Showcase on Saturday.
DeAndre Abram had 14 points for Milwaukee (5-2). Darius Roy added seven assists.
Sherwyn Devonish-Prince Jr. had 13 points for the Bears (3-4). Isaiah Burke added 12 points. Stanley Davis had 12 points and nine rebounds.
